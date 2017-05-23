President Mukherjee addresses 159th founder's day of Lawrence School

[India], May 23 (ANI): President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday addressed the 159th founder's day celebrations of the Lawrence School Lovedale at Ootacamund.

"We do not want merely informed robots without any soul. We want human beings who are sensitive to the needs of society," the President said, during his address.

He said "education does not merely mean imparting information. It is the value system that the schools provide, shape students to become worthy citizens of our great nation."

Established in 1858, the Lawrence School was set to impart vocational education to the orphans and children of European soldiers in India. (ANI)