President Mukherjee approves NCSC officials' appointment

[India], May 31 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday approved the appointment of officials in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

The officials have been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Ram Shankar Katheria has been appointed as chairman while L. Murugan as positioned as vice-chairman of the Commission.

K. Ramulu, Yogendra Paswan and Swaraj Vidwan have been designated as the member of the Commission.(ANI)