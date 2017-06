[India] June 13 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram for a day-long visit.

He was received by Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister K. C. Veeramani at the naval airbase INS Rajali in Arakkonam.

From there, they headed to offer special prayers at the Kanchi Kamakshi Temple.

Before winding up his tour, President Mukherjee will also meet the Kanchi seers Jayandra Saraswati and Vijayendra Saraswati at the Kanchi Mutt. (ANI)