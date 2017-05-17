President Mukherjee calls for closer co-ordination to combat terrorism

[India], May 17 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that closer co-ordination and concerted efforts by the international community are necessary to tackle the menace of terrorism effectively.

President Mukherjee said this is a time of unprecedented global challenges, adding that the scourge of terrorism is, unfortunately, one of the biggest threats faced by the international community.

"India believes that there can be no justification, whatsoever for terrorism. Its use as an instrument of state policy is perilous and reprehensible. We believe that closer co-ordination and concerted efforts by the international community are necessary to tackle this menace effectively," President Mukherjee added.

He also said the visit of Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas would take both the countries further and diversify their relations for the benefit of the people. President Mukherjee congratulated Abbas on his re-election as Chairman of Fateh party in the banquet hosted on May 16 in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan. "India attaches high value to its long standing friendship and close co-operation with Palestine. Over the years, our bilateral relationship has expanded to encompass many more areas of common interest. India remains firmly committed to assist the Palestinian people in achieving their developmental goals," Mukherjee said. He further said that India has been happy to contribute to Palestine's nation-building endeavour through technical and financial assistance. The President further said that both the governments have agreed to intensify mutual co-operation in the fields of security, information and communications technology, agriculture, education, culture, healthcare and sports. "The youth exchange programme initiated by our Governments will help in forging a partnership between our future leaders for enhancing the mutual understanding between our peoples," he added. (ANI)