President Mukherjee condoles Anil Madhav Dave's demise

[India], May 18, (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee has condoled the passing away of Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

In a condolence message to his brother, Abhay Dave, the President said, "I am sad to learn about the sudden demise of your brother, Anil Madhav Dave."

"Shri Dave rendered commendable service to the nation as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Environment. He made important contribution as member of various Parliamentary Committees during his 8 years as Rajya Sabha member. His tenure was distinguished by extensive efforts to conserve nature and protect environment."

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to the members of your family. May you all have the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude," the President added. Dave's last rites, who passed away earlier today following a cardiac arrest, will be performed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Minister of State (MoS) (Home) Jitendra Singh told the media about the cause of his death and last rites ceremony. "It was a cardiac arrest. He will be taken to Bhopal this evening. Thereafter, he will be taken to his ancestral place Indore where his last rites will be performed. Talks regarding the same are on with his family and his Madhya Pradesh members," Singh said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also condoled the minister's death. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Dave represented Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha since 2009. (ANI)