President Mukherjee lauds opportunities in RPF jobs

[India], June 14 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday lauded the opportunities in Railway Protection Force (RPF) jobs.

He was interacting with the RPF probationers who had come to meet him at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Mukherjee congratulated the probationers for qualifying one of the most difficult competitive examinations and committing themselves to public service.

Addressing the RPF probationers, President Mukherjee said, "It is a matter of satisfaction that after having acquired high qualifications from prestigious institutions, you decided to serve the people of India."

President Mukherjee highlighted that the career which the probationers had chosen in the Railway Protection Force "is not only very challenging but will also offer them immense opportunities to develop innovative means for safety and security of passengers in the mammoth apparatus of Railways". The President urged them to remember that while protecting railway property and ensuring the security of passengers, the railway officers were just not rendering a very important public utility service but also uniting and binding different parts of a diverse nation. He further said that the transportation of goods, services and passengers from one place to another is not merely in physical terms but also links the people of the country together. (ANI)