President Mukherjee receives books based on India-Bengal history

[India], May 19 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday received first set of copies of the 'Jnan, A-Janan And Bijnan: Popper-Er Jnantatta' and 'Samudra Banijjer Prekshite Sthala Banijjya, Bharat Mahasagar Anchal, 1500-1800' from Dr. Sushil Chaudhury and Dr. Mahasweta Chaudhury here.

President Mukherjee, while speaking on the occasion, asserted he was happy to receive the first copies of the above books.

"The topics of the books suggest that these are researched monographs on the subjects that they have been written on," he said.

He added that he was sure that the books were interesting and instructive for the common reader. The President stated, "I have known the authors of the books Dr. Sushil Chaudhury and Dr. Mahasweta Chaudhury for long and they have been dedicated to academics throughout their professional lives." The President said that Chaudhury's monograph 'Samudra Banijjer Prekshite Sthala Banijjya, Bharat Mahasagar Anchal, 1500-1800' tried to explode some of the myths, which prevailed for long in the historical world. "The Eurocentric position that the traditional overland trade from India/Bengal through the Middle East and Central Asia to Europe was doomed with the advent of the European Trading Companies in the early 17th Century has been convincingly challenged by authors. Chaudhury has tried to establish this with the help of new qualitative and quantitative evidence," he added. (ANI)