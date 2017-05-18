President Mukherjee to begin 2-day visit to WB from today

[India], May 18, (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee will begin his two-day visit to West Bengal from today.

The President will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences at Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas on Thursday.

On the same day, he will receive the first copy of the book 'Metaphysics, Morals and Politics' from Prof. Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay in Kolkata.

On May 19, the President will pay a floral tribute to former President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy on his birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

Later in the day, he will present Dr. Malati Allen Noble Award, Dr. Sarkar Allen Mahatma Hahnemann Award and Dr. Sankar Allen Swamiji Award instituted by the Dr. Malati Allen Charitable Trust in Kolkata and inaugurate the Integrated Renewable Energy Smart Microgrid Centre and Centre for Water and Environmental Research at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology at Shibpur, Howrah. Before returning to Delhi, he will also receive the books 'Jnan, A-Jnan O Bijnan' and 'Samudra Banijjer Prekshite Sthala Banijjya, Bharat Mahasagar Anchal, 1500-1800' from Dr. Sushil Chaudhury and Dr. (Smt.) Mahasweta Chaudhury. (ANI)