President Mukherjee to present Malti Gyan Peeth Puraskars

[India], May 28(ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee will present the Malti Gyan Peeth Puraskars for this year at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.

The Malti Gyan Peeth Puraskar was instituted by Mohinder Singh Syngle Education & Research Society in honour of its founder Malti Mohinder Singh Syngle, eminent educationist and social worker.

Every year Government school teachers from Punjab Government's High & Higher Secondary Schools receive this award for their contributions in the field of education.

The award carries Rs. one lakh, certificate of excellence, a robe of honour and a medal. (ANI)