President Mukherjee writes to Queen Elizabeth, reaffirms India's support in fighting terrorism

[India], May 24 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday wrote to Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II to convey India's condemnation of the heinous terror attack in Manchester and reiterated India's support to UK in its fight against terrorism.

Expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the terror attack in Manchester, the President said "This is not an attack just against the UK and its people; it is an attack against the humanity and the values that we all live for. These repeated terror attacks are a grim reminder, yet again, of the need for us to intensify the global fight against terrorism. India is fully committed to working with the UK and the international community in defeating these evil forces."

Reiterating India's condemnation of the deadly attack in the strongest terms, President Mukherjee added that India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the United Kingdom in this difficult hour.

"The people of India join me in conveying our sincere condolences for those whom we have lost. Our prayers are also with the injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

The Manchester terrorist attack that claimed 22 innocent lives has shaken people around the world, as the victims in the blast are now beginning to be identified.

Eight-year old Saffie Rose Roussos has been described as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," by the head teacher of her Lancashire school, according the Guardian.

Saffie was one of the 22 who lost their young life in the ruthless terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Saffie's mother and sister were amongst those who were injured in the blast and are admitted in hospital for treatment.

Georgina Callander, 18, had tweeted to Ariana Grande before the concert saying, "So excited to see you tomorrow." She too, was a victim of the senseless terrorism.

As the mayhem continues, desperate parents and relatives continue the search of their family that attended the ill-fated concert.

Reports of Islamic State group claiming responsibility has surfaced as police identified 22 year old U.K. born Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber.

23-year-old Ariana Grande took to Twitter to express her shock and prayers for the families, who have lost their loved ones and apologized for what happened. She wrote, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

The UK terror threat level has been raised to its highest level from severe to 'critical' after the bombing even as investigation continues. (ANI)