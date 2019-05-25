President of District Congress Committee in Amethi resigns

[India], May 24 (ANI): Yogendra Mishra, president of District Congress Committee in Amethi, has resigned from the post, taking responsibility for the defeat of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls from here.

In a letter addressed to the party president, Mishra took responsibility for the loss the grand old party suffered in Amethi in the general elections.

BJP leader Smriti Irani won Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency with a margin of 55,120 votes against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Amethi has remained a bastion of the Congress party for decades. Irani got 4,67,598 votes. Gandhi had been winning on the seat since 2004. (ANI)