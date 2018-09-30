President of Travancore Devaswom Board meets Kerala CM

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Days after the Supreme Court removed the ban on the entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala Temple, President of Travancore Devaswom Board, A. Padmakumar, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday to discuss the verdict.

Travancore Devaswom Board is an autonomous body entrusted with the task of administrating 1248 temples, including Sabarimala, in the state of Kerala.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Padmakumar, while briefing the media, said that there are limitations to make elaborate facilities as the pilgrim season is slated to begin soon.

"In the view of the Supreme Court verdict to allow entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala, we held discussions with Kerala Chief Minister. We will arrange toilet facilities in Nilakkal. As of now, there are limitations to make elaborate facilities as the pilgrim season is about to start." Speculating that not many women will visit Sabarimala despite the verdict, he asserted that a decision on filing a review petition will be taken later. "I don't think a large number of women will visit Sabarimala. The Travancore Devaswom Board will discuss filing a review petition on October 3," he added. Before the September 28 verdict, the norms prescribed by the temple board prohibited women aged between 10 and 50 from visiting the Temple premises. (ANI)