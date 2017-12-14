President on two-day visit to UP from tomorrow

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Lucknow and Allahabad on December 15 and 16.

On December 15, he will commence his engagements by paying tribute at the mortal remains of Boudh Bikshu Bhadant Pragyanandji in Lucknow.

Later in the day, he will grace the seventh convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and inaugurate Ambedkar Bhawan in Lucknow.

On the same day, the President will reach Allahabad and pay tribute at the statue of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, Allahabad. He will also grace the 14th convocation of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad.

On December 16, the President will lay the foundation stone of the 'Nyaya-Gram' project of the High Court of Allahabad, before returning to Delhi. (ANI)