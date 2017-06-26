President, PM extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

[India], June 26 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Idu'l Fitr, I extend greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers and sisters, in India and abroad."

"May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity," he added.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people through his Twitter handle. "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society," wrote Prime Minister Modi. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the people and hoped that the violence in Jammu and Kashmir soon comes to an end. In his video message, Singh said, "I heartily wish Eid Mubarak to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, elders, youth and dear children." The Home Minister hoped the festival would bring a new dawn in Kashmir. "I have full faith that this festival of humanity will help to bring peace, tranquility and friendship in the Valley," he added.(ANI)