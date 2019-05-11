President, PM extend wishes on National Technology Day

[India] May 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended their wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of National Technology Day.

Highlighting the 1998 Pokhran Tests, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Greetings on National Technology Day! We remember with immense pride the accomplishment of our scientists on this day in 1998. The hard work of our scientists has always ensured a stronger and safer India. May we continue leveraging the power of technology for national progress."

In a different tweet the Prime Minister went on to praise late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his role in the success of the Pokhran tests. President Ram Nath Kovind while extending his wishes talked about India's commitment to using technology to accelerate the developmental process. He tweeted, "Greetings to our scientific community on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the Pokhran Tests of 1998. India is committed to using technology to accelerate the developmental process, and ensure a dignified existence for every citizen." India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests. (ANI)