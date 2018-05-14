President, PM Modi condole thunderstorms deaths

[India], May 14 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths due to thunderstorms which struck in various parts of the country on Sunday, claiming 29 lives and leaving scores of people injured.

President Kovind took to Twitter and said, "Sad to hear of loss of lives due to rain and thunderstorms in different parts of the country. Condolences to those bereaved. Thoughts with fellow citizens who have been affected, especially little children #PresidentKovind"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and urged departments concerned to provide assistance to the affected people. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Asked officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister tweeted. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, condoled the death and urged his party workers to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. "At least 18 people have been reportedly killed in lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal today. My condolences to their families. I urge Congress party workers to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families," Gandhi tweeted. Dust storms, followed by heavy rainfall and lightning, hit various parts of the country yesterday. From Delhi to West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh, many states witnessed the loss of lives and properties. In Bengal and Andhra alone, 16 lives were lost, including four children. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours. (ANI)