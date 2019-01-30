President, PM remember Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered floral tributes to the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, on his 71st death anniversary, here at Rajghat.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid their homage to Gandhi ji.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa were also present at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi tweeted their thoughts on ‘Bapu’.

President Kovind wrote,"On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence." "Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted. (ANI)