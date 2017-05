[India], May 30 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee presented the Hindi Sevi Samman Awards for the year 2015 today at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development and other dignitaries.

These Awards were instituted by Central Hindi Institute, Agra in 1989.

The scholars received awards in 12 different categories for their contribution in the field of Hindi language and literature. (ANI)