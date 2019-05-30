President, Prime Minister congratulate Pema Khandu as he takes oath as CM

[India] May 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP leader Pema Khandu after he sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

President Kovind, in a tweet, conveyed his best wishes to Khandu and congratulated him on taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

"President Kovind congratulated @PemaKhanduBJP on taking oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The President conveyed his best wishes for fulfilling the aspirations of the people and carry forward the development journey in Arunachal Pradesh," reads a tweet on the official handle of President of India.

PM Modi also congratulated Khandu and said he was looking forward to working together for the citizens of the state. He also conveyed his best wishes to the CM for taking the state to newer heights "Congratulations to the dynamic @PemaKhanduBJP on being sworn in as the CM of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes to him and his team in taking Arunachal Pradesh to newer heights of growth and glory. Looking forward to working together for the state's citizens, especially the youth," the Prime Minister tweeted. Khandu sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. He along with 11 other cabinet ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brigadier (retd) B.D Mishra. The BJP won 41 out of 60 Assembly seats in the elections which were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)