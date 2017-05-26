President receives book on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee received the first copy of two books 'Mann Ki Baat-A Social Revolution on Radio' and 'Marching with a Billion-Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Mid term' at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The books were formally released by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the presence of Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, besides other dignitaries.

Speaking after the release of the two books, President Mukherjee described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a very good communicator who has given a new direction to the country and the economy.

PM has given new direction to the economy. Some decisions have been epoch making ones: President Pranab Mukherjee — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 26, 2017 PM @narendramodi is a very effective communicator: President Pranab Mukherjee — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 26, 2017 He also said that some of the decisions taken by the Prime Minister during his three years in office have been epoch making ones. Mukherjee said that the subjects chosen by the Prime Minister for his Mann ki Baat addresses to the nation have left a significant and relevant impact on the minds of a over a billion Indians. "One thing common about all good presidents and prime ministers is that they are very good communicators," Mukherjee said, adding, "On the merit of the content of both the books, I wish they have a wide readership." One thing common about all good Presidents and Prime Ministers is that they are very good communicators: President Pranab Mukherjee — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 26, 2017 The book Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio by Rajesh Jain is a compilation of Prime Minister Modi's addresses to the nation on All India Radio every month under the programme Mann Ki Baat. It contains a comprehensive, qualitative and academic analysis of programme - the themes, the choice of topics, the salient features. It illustrates how this programme has connected with the New India - the youth in particular. It also presents a coherent narrative about the manner in which 'Mann Ki Baat' has created mass movements, including cleanliness, safer roads, and drugs free India. The book "Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Mid-term" written by eminent journalist Uday Mahurkar, analyses the monumental changes that Mr. Modi has brought on multiple fronts as Prime Minister on India's governance landscape by ushering in an unprecedented culture of transparency to create a level playing field.