[India], June 6 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee will attend the special session of All India Management Association (AIMA) being organized to mark its Diamond Jubilee at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow.

The AIMA is the apex body for management in the country and provides various services in the areas of testing, distance education, skill development, training, research, publications and management development programmes. (ANI)