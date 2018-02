[India], Feb 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending an event in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday where Gwalior will be declared as a 'Divyang friendly District'.

The event will be organised by the Indian Red Cross Society.

Besides, the president will also attend the convocation ceremony at the Jiwaji University and deliver the 4th Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM University.

He will return to the national capital tomorrow.(ANI)