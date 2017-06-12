President Trump to host PM Modi on June 25-26

[India], June 12 (ANI): At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi will visit Washington D.C. on June 25-26.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with President Trump, whose presidency began on January 20 . The two leaders have spoken over phone at least thrice since the latter assumed office.

This meeting comes at a time when Trump made critical comments about India while announcing America's decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement. President Donald Trump has accused India and other countries of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord.

In spite of the difference on some issues, Modi's discussions with Trump are likely to find a common approach on matters related to South Asia, particularly the rise in infiltration from the neighbouring Pakistan, terrorism and India's case for a seat at the nuclear supplier's group. Modi has reiterated India's support to the Paris agreement and said he is willing to go further than what has been committed under the Paris accord. Both the leaders will hold discussions on taking the bilateral ties to a new level, convergence of strategic interests in South Asia, joint effort in fighting terrorism, trade and specifically the vexed issue of H-1B temporary visa, the biggest concern for New Delhi, Moreover, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster has re-affirmed India's position as the US's "major defence partner" during talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lieutenant General McMaster had discussed bilateral ties, situation in the South Asian region including Afghanistan and Pakistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his April visit. Under the previous administration, Prime Minister Modi had a record eight meetings with former U.S. president Barack Obama. On the US executive order on H1B visas, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reportedly hit back at the United States on the H1B visa issue and said that their companies in India will also be affected .She has said that it is not only the Indian companies which will get affected but also the US companies who earn profits which go to their economy. (ANI)