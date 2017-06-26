Presidential campaign: Kovind to visit Srinagar on June 28

[India], June 26 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind will visit Srinagar on June 28 as part of the ongoing campaign, seeking support from its alliance partner, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kovind will be accompanied by Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu, Jitendra Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) general secretary and party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav.

Kovind, along with leaders, would meet the BJP and the PDP members of parliament to seek their support.

Yesterday, Kovind met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, after filing his nomination papers to seek support from BJP MPs and MLAs for the presidential post. The nomination process for the presidential elections will continue till June 28. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17, as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)