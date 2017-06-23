Presidential election: PM Modi to accompany Kovind for filing nomination

[India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind to the Parliament House today to file his nomination to be the 15th President of India.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same.

"Will accompany Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji as he files his nomination papers today for the upcoming Presidential election," he tweeted.

The ruling NDA government has nominated Bihar Governor Kovind for the position for for the post of Indian President.

The BJP has prepared four sets for Kovind's nomination. In the first set, proposer Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. In the second set, proposer BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley will be there. In the third set, proposer Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will be present. In the fourth set, proposer Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be present. The Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) including O. Panneerselvam have backed Kovind for the post of President. Meanwhile, the opposition on Thursday nominated former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar for the highest post India. All 17 political parties unanimously proposed name of Meira for forthcoming Presidential elections. The decision was taken after the Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met to discuss the NDA decision on Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have backed Kumar. Though earlier, the Mayawati-led BSP extended their support to Kovind, but after the nomination of Kumar, they recalled their support. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. The counting of the votes will be done on July 20. (ANI)