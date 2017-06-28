Presidential elections: Meira Kumar files nomination papers

New Delhi: Opposition presidential nominee Meira Kumar files her nomination papers for the post of the President of India. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, VP Rahul Gandhi are conspicuous by their absence.

Meira Kumar is filing her nomination at the Parliament House. With her are Randeep Surjewala, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, but few other senior leaders.

The Opposition parties had declared Meira Kumar as their candidate for the Presidential post, days after the National Democratic Alliance declared Ram Nath Kovind as their choice.

This will be the second occasion when a Dalit will occupy the highest constitutional office. The first was K R Narayanan, who was in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1997-2002.