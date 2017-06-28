Presidential polls a 'fight of ideology, principle' for Congress: Sonia Gandhi

[India], June 28(ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the presidential election is a fight of ideology, principle and truth for the grand old party.

"This is fight of ideology, principle and truth for us. We will fight for it," Sonia said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her first nomination in the presence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior opposition leaders.

Before filing her nomination papers, she reiterated that it is upsetting for her to see that the bug of casteism is still feeding upon India, which otherwise wants to advance in all aspects.

"It is very upsetting, unfortunate that a country like India, which wants to advance in every aspect, is using a mentality which is so narrow and dividing, that too also when we are fighting for presidentship," she said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate Meira, saying she represents the values that bind people together as a nation. "Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation&a ppl.Proud to have @meira_kumar ji as our candidate (sic)," Rahul said. Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu also filed the fourth set of nomination papers on behalf of NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. The Presidential elections is set to take place on July 17 and counting will take place on July 24. (ANI)