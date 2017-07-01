Presidential Polls: AAP to support Opposition candidate Meira Kumar

[India], July. 1 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday extended its support to Opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the Presidential polls.

According to sources, Kumar had called up AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal herself two days to garner support from his party.

This comes after the former Lok Sabha speaker also appealed to all elected representatives to support her in this election.

"It's not just a contest for the supreme position of land. It's a very strong articulation of what we stand for and our ideology. I will put all my efforts to become the kind of leader this diverse and culturally rich country needs," Kumar said.

The election for the highest office of the country will be held on July 17. UPA-led by Congress has nominated Meira Kumar against Ram Nath Kovind, BJP-led NDA's candidate for the polls. (ANI)