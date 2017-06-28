Presidential polls: Meira Kumar files nomination to challenge Ram Nath Kovind

[India], June 28 (ANI): Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday filed her first nomination in the presence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior opposition leaders.

Before filing her nomination papers, she reiterated that it is upsetting for her to see the that the bug of casteism is still feeding upon India, which otherwise wants to advance in all aspects.

"It is very upsetting, unfortunate that a country like India, which wants to advance in every aspect, is using a mentality which is so narrow and dividing, that too also when we are fighting for presidentship," she said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to Meira, saying she represents the values that bind people together as a nation. "Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation&a ppl.Proud to have @meira_kumar ji as our candidate (sic)," Rahul said. Meira visited the Rajghat prior to filing her nomination. Meanwhile, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu filed fourth set of nomination papers on behalf of NDA's presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind. The Presidential elections are set to take place on July 17 and counting will take place on July 24. (ANI)