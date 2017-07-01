Presidential polls: Meira's campaign grows stronger as AAP extends support

[India] July 1 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has not made any formal announcement on whom to support in the Presidential election so far, is likely to officially announce their decision to support Congress nominee Meira Kumar very soon.

AAP's decision to support Kumar for the post of President came after a phone call from latter asking to support her in the elections two days ago, according to highly placed sources in the party.

Kumar herself spoke to the AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the phone and sought the support of his party for her candidature, after which the party has now decided to support her.

However, formal announcement in this regard will be made only after the upcoming Political affairs Committee meeting of AAP. The party sources also said, that no leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party or NDA has contacted AAP for the support of the NDA presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind, leaving no option for the party to go with the opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Kovind, has not spoken to Kejriwal so far. Earlier, the AAP party was not happy with the attitude of the Congress and was angry because of some comments made by Congress leader Anand Sharma against the party. However, the party changed its mind after CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Meira Kumar personally spoke to Kejriwal and asked for the support. The ruling party in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party is also major opposition party in Punjab and has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and has one percent vote in the Presidential election. (ANI)