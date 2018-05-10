President's nod to Delhi bill amending journalist act

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has accorded his assent to a bill passed by the Delhi Assembly which enhances fine and jail term for employers not paying journalists their due wages or violating any terms of the Working Journalist Act such as working condition and working hours among others.

The President gave his assent to 'Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) and Miscellaneous Provisions (Delhi Amendment) Act, 2015' on April 17, a gazette notification dated May 7 said.

The bill was passed by the Delhi Assembly on December 3, 2015. The punishment for employers who violate any provisions of the Act has been raised to an imprisonment of six months or a fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 or both. Earlier the punishment was only a fine which could extend up to Rs 200. If an employer who has been convicted for any offence under the Act repeats the crime, the punishment has been raised to an imprisonment which may extend to one year or a fine which may extend to Rs 10,000 or both. Earlier the punishment was only a fine which could extend up to Rs 500.