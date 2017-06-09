Press Club of India meets; veteran journalists, jurists weigh in on CBI raids against NDTV

New Delhi: The Press Club of India organised a meet to protest the CBI raids on NDTV and the attack on freedom of press. From veteran journalists like Arun Shouri and Kuldeep Nayar to esteemed jurists such as Fali Nariman came down against the government's excesses.

Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said, "I believe in the present atmosphere, silence is not an option. This a moment when we have to be on the right side of history."

HK Dua, Former Rajya Sabha Member, stated, "Last time, most of the press community did not stand up. They crawled, as Advani famously said. Then came the defamation bill. We got together, it became a national movement. Rajiv Gandhi sought talks but we refused. The unity of the press won the battle. The bill had to be withdrawn as the people were against. Similar signs are visible now. Unless we are united, we can meet the same fate This is a wake-up call, we have to be vigilant and cautious of such attacks."

"Freedom after speech is what freedom of speech is all about. No one is immune from being prosecuted under a criminal offence, but the manner, circumstances give me reason to believe all of this is unjustified attack on press and media freedom," Senior jurist Fali Nariman opined. "Whenever there is a majoritarian government, there is this tendency. We must resist it," he added. Aroon Purie, Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, joined in stating that he strongly believed that the "freedom of the media is inviolable in a democracy." Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, having witnessed the Emergency firsthand, said, "During the Emergency, nobody had to tell anybody what to do. Everybody knew what to do. Indian Express became the symbol at the time. Today, when we are facing more or less the same situation - not that extent - all of us have to ensure we don't allow any body to muzzle free speech." Arun Shourie, a former minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA government, stated, "I must express deep gratitude to Narendra Modi. He has brought so many friends together. I have a couplet for him: He who was occupying this throne before you. He also had a similar belief that he was God. First they used incentives like ads, then a subterranean atmosphere of fear. Now, they are using a third instrument of overt pressure. They have made NDTV an example of that. This will intensify in the coming months because of the nature of the regime - its genes are totalitarian."