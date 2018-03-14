Prime accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence detained

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Wednesday detained Milind Ekbote, the prime accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Ekbote was arrested from his house at Shivajinagar in Pune.

On January 1, the violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and injured several others, including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide instigated the violence. Two FIRs were registered against Ekbote for his alleged role in the violence at a time when Dalits in huge numbers had gathered at Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Ekbote is facing charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that all cases against accused booked for the violence would be withdrawn and compensation would be given to the people who suffered losses during the riot. (ANI)