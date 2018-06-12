Prime accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case arrested

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested a person, who is suspected to have shot dead journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh from Karnataka's Sindhagi city on Tuesday.

Parshuram Wagmare, who was produced before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, has been remanded to 14-day police custody for further interrogation.

Earlier, five persons-K T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar were arrested in connection with the case.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. Earlier on June 5, Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh demanded a 360-degree investigation in connection to his sister's murder case. (ANI)