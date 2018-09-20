Principal, clerk rapes a class 5 student for nine months

Patna (Bihar): The Principal and clerk of a private school in Patna's Phulwari Sharif were arrested for allegedly raping a class 5 student repeatedly in the school premises for over a period of nine months.

The matter came to light when the girl came back from school and started vomiting. A subsequent medical test confirmed that she was pregnant.

Later, the girl revealed that she was sexually exploited by the principal and the clerk, following which her parents filed a complaint in the matter.

Patna: Principal and clerk of a school in Phulwari Sharif have been arrested for allegedly raping a class 5th student for over a period of 9 months, during which she also got pregnant. Medical examination of the victim will be conducted today. Investigation underway. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018 According to the police officials, the clerk had learned about the sexual abuse of the child by the principal, rather than helping her, he too went on to sexually exploit the minor. Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manu Maharaaj has confirmed the incident and said that the investigation in the matter is underway. A case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed and the duo were arrested on Wednesday. The school, started by the principal, operates up to Class five with about 90 students enrolled from the neighborhood areas. The school has been sealed for now.