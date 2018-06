[India], June 25 (ANI): A prisoner committed suicide in the Chanchalguda Central Jail here early this morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of the jail Srinivas said the prisoner identified as Sri Hari hung himself from the ventilator in the bathroom.

Hari was in jail for both robbery as well as murder under Sections 379, 307 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

His body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. (ANI)