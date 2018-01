[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Prisoners of Kolkata's Presidency correctional home on Wednesday attacked the officials and tried to torch a portion of the jail when they were being shifted to Hooghly correctional home.

About 11 under trial prisoners were being shifted from Presidency correctional home to Hooghly correctional home and when prisoners attacked police personnel, who were on duty.

As per reports, few personnel were injured in the attack. (ANI)