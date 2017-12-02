Privacy and individual rights in the case of Hadiya

Supreme Court sends #Hadiya to college. Dushyant Dave on @LRC_NDTV pic.twitter.com/L420TB2T6Q

In the history of Supreme Court, Hadiya will be among its most forgettable interventions. Problem: it will never be forgotten. No judge can dictate a 24-yr-old’s choices. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) November 27, 2017

Today’s Supreme Court decision on Hadiya is unfortunate. How can a 25 year old woman be stopped from living with her husband when she clearly states that she wants to? Her faith and her choice of husband is her own business. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) November 27, 2017

Her father K M Ashokan said he will move a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem; where his daughter studies, for its decision to allow her to meet her husband.

Her father was unhappy that Hadiya was allowed to speak to the media and questioned the decision to allow her to meet her husband saying in part, “The highest court of the country has sent her to the college to complete her education in a safe environment. If Jehan who has got an extremist link meets her it will compromise my daughter’s safety”.

This case has highlighted the on the restrictions imposed on women within families and the right that she has to make her own life decisions. Gautam Bhatia, an advocate in the Supreme Court, in a column for the Hindustan Times, cites the constitution in making the case that a citizen should be free to make their own choices -

The ordeal that Hadiya had to undergo has helped shine a light on courts and the way in which they handled the case. It has also brought to the forefront religion, its extremes and the lens through which the public looks at them. As PV Dinesh writes in Outlook, the case has become a Hindu versus Muslim issue. In the column he examines the motivations and the case itself -

The court has come under criticism for its handling of the case. Dushyant a lawyer, in a column for the Mumbai Mirror comes down on the Supreme Court labeling its conduct regressive –

To complicate matters is the NIA. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a column for The Print, criticizes the role of the NIA and says the love-jihad propaganda of the RSS and BJP should be called out –

There are also questions about the role of the NIA, which told the Supreme Court on Monday that Hadiya’s husband had spoken to an ISIS recruiter. If that is the case, why have they not arrested him? And how is that conversation connected to Hadiya’s marriage to that person?”

Some have criticized the media and the way a Hindu right wing term (love jihad) is being normalized. Sabha K in a column for The Print highlights how a narrative played out this time helped turn identities of marginalized people into click-bait commodities –

Lost in the chorus are Hadiya’s own words. She said in part, “I've been in unlawful custody for 11 months. I want my husband to be my guardian; I want to meet my husband & I want to complete my studies”. She seems to be one who is clear in her intentions but bound by courts and her parents; unable to live her life on her own terms. A win for Hadiya will definitely be a win for herself and a victory of constitutional rights.