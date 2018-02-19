Private bus operators' strike enters fourth day in Kochi

[India], Feb 19. (ANI): Private bus operators' strike continued on Monday for the fourth consecutive day in Kerala's Kochi after their proposal to increase bus fares and effect a hike in students' concession was rejected by the state government.

Yesterday, the private bus owners' coordination committee had met State Transport Minister in regards to the same matter.

According to bus owners, the hike in bus fare announced by the state government earlier in the week is not sufficient to meet their running cost.

Earlier, the office-bearers of the Private Bus Operators' Federation said that the constant increase in fuel price over the past few months led them to take this harsh decision. They felt that government should have increased the student concession component. Yesterday, Transport minister AK Saseendran held a nearly two-hour long meeting with the association members at the government guest house to find a solution to their issues. The government had on February 14 raised the minimum bus fare to Rs 8. Demanding that the minimum bus fare be hiked to Rs 10 and the students concession from the prevailing Re 1 to Rs 5, the private bus operators in the state went on the indefinite strike from February 16. (ANI)