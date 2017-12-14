Private healthcare sector must improve credibility, says JP Nadda

[India] December 14 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday said the image of private healthcare sector is at stake and that it should adopt a self regulatory system to improve their credibility.

"Private healthcare sector's image is on stake. Their credibility has to be seen and they should go for a self regulatory system. A common man's aspiration should also be taken care," Nadda said while addressing 14th India Health Summit here.

He added that the issue has to be resolved by improving communication within the organisations.

"We have to have a regulatory mechanism. I have written letters to all the chief ministers to look into the matter," Nadda further said. The 14th India Health Summit was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today. (ANI)