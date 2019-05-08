Priyanka challenges Modi to fight last 2 phases on demonetisation

[India], May 8 (ANI): In a show of Congress strength, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took out a a roadshow in the capital and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the last two phases of elections on issues like demonetisation, in a reposte to his challenge to her party to contest the remaining polls on late Rajiv Gandhi's legacy.

Huge crowds accompanied Gandhi, who rode on an open vehicle with the party candidate and former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit in North East constituency to cheering party workers and common people as she waved at them and accepted their greetings.

Making short speeches enroute the show that carried on for about three hours, Gandhi challenged Modi to fight the last two phases of Lok Sabha elections on the basis of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and "failed" promises he made to the youth of the country.

"Modi ji came to Dlhi five years back but I was born here. I know every corner of the city. Delhi people are bored of your speeches, Modi ji. I, a Delhi girl, am giving you an open challenge. Fight the last two phases of elections on the basis of demonetisation, GST, women security and on those failed promises that you made to the youth of this country," she said to the cheering crowd.

Modi on Tuesday challenged the Congress to fight the remaining two phases on Rajiv Gandhi's legacy after Rahul Gandhi and other Congress attacked him for describing the late prime minister as a "brashtachari no 1".

Taking a pot shot at Modi, Priyanka faulted him for blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family to hide his own incapability.

"Their situation is like those children who don't do their homework and come to school. When teacher asks them they say, "What should we do, Nehru ji took away my sheet and hid it somewhere. What should I do, Indira ji made boat out of my homework sheet and sunk it in some water," she said with an example.

In her speech, Dikshit appealed to the voters to back the Congress party.

"I would like to thank Priyanka ji on behalf of me and you (people) for being here. It encourages us. You should remember that on May 12, you have to vote for the Congress," former Delhi Chief Minister told the people.

Hours ahead of the Congress' leaders roadshow, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Priyanka was "wasting her time" campaigning in the national capital.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh? She's doing rallies in UP against the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), she's doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's a direct fight with the BJP," Kejriwal said on Wednesday while addressing a presser.

Delhi will vote on May 12, in the sixth round of the general elections. Results will be announced on May 23. (ANI)