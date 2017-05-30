  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Berlin

Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Berlin

Last Updated: Tue, May 30, 2017 17:31 hrs
PM Modi meets Priyanka Chopra

Berlin: The 34-year-old actress, who is promoting 'Baywatch' in the city, took to Twitter to share a picture with the Prime Minister.

"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time." Priyanka captioned the photo.

PM Modi arrived on Monday in the country on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features