Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Berlin

Berlin: The 34-year-old actress, who is promoting 'Baywatch' in the city, took to Twitter to share a picture with the Prime Minister.
"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time." Priyanka captioned the photo.
Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017 PM Modi arrived on Monday in the country on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for India's transformation.