Priyanka Chopra to terminate contract with Nirav Modi

[Maharashtra] [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been seeking a legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with famous jewelry designer Nirav Modi's brand in light of allegations of financial fraud, her spokesperson Natasha Pal said on Thursday.

"There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. She is seeking a legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract," Pal said.

The designer is entangled in controversy after 10 Punjab National Bank officials were suspended over financial fraud to the tune of $ 1.77 billion.

According to the CBI, Nirav Modi left India on January 1, days before CBI issued lookout circulars against the celebrated designer and his wife Ami, an American citizen, who left India on January 6. The CBI issued the circulars on January 31. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched 17 premises of Nirav Modi Geetanjali Gems in relation to the PNB fraud case. Stocks of gold, diamond and precious stones worth Rs 5100 crore were seized.(ANI)