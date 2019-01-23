Priyanka Gandhi joins politics, appointed gen secy for UP

New Delhi: It will be open season for the BJP with the Congress announcing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics. The party has appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

The namdar vs kamdar chant is expected to ring out in Uttar Pradesh, apart from the fact that her husband Robert Vadra has charges of corruption against him. Priyanka's appointment means the BJP will re-launch a full frontal attack against Vadra.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West, while KC Venugopal has been appointed Congress General Secretary (Organisation).

Priyanka has officially joined the party, a demand by party workers and senior leaders. Priyanka has so far only campaigned in the two family boroughs of Rae Bareli and Amethi, where she has been able to tap into the mood of the votes and is extremely popular on the campaign trail. Clearly, the Congress is pulling out all stops ahead of the 2019 poll battle.