Priyanka Gandhi will decide her role in 2019 election: Congress

[India], May 24 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday said that Priyanka Gandhi plays a very important role in the party and it is her choice to decide her role in 2019 general election.

Singhvi's reaction came after senior party leader Salman Khurshid said that Priyanka will be a game changer and has a big role to play ahead of the 2019 elections.

Addressing the media, Singhvi said that Khurshid's statement does not mean that she is standing for the election and there is nothing to speculate.

"It suggests that Priyanka Gandhi plays a very important role in the roles she chooses to take up. It is her choice and decision. He has not said that she is standing for elections, there is nothing to speculate," he said. Though Priyanka has maintained distance from active politics, she has always campaigned for the party during the elections. Last year during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, she was the star campaigner of the party and took part in numerous road shows and rallies. (ANI)