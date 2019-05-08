Priyanka is wasting her time in campaigning: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is wasting her time in campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday, while accusing her of not going to places where the BJP is in a direct fight.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time. Why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and MP? She is doing rallies in UP against SP-BSP. She is doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both the brother and the sister are not going to those places where there is a direct fight with the BJP," he told reporters here.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's public meeting at Ram Leela ground today at 5 pm, Chief Minister Kejriwal said: "Today the PM is coming to Ram Leela ground for a public meeting at 5 pm. He should answer our three questions. Firstly, why did he do sealing in Delhi? Secondly, why did PM Modi go back on his promise to make Delhi a full-fledged state? Thirdly, what is PM Modi's relation with Pakistan PM Imran Khan? Why does Khan want Modi to become the Prime Minister of India once again," he asked. Talking about good works being done by his government in unauthoriesed colonies in the national capital, Kejriwal said: "These people tried to create a lot of pressure on us when I was busy in inaugurating a lot of sewerage works in unauthorised colonies. They said that we are wasting money by investing in works for the unauthorised colonies. I said to them that the people live in unauthorised colonies and not animals. I will save them till there is even an ounce of life left in me," he said. "We will make the unauthorised colonies liveable and upgrade their infrastructure facilities. We want to give them a life of dignity. We want the people to give us the power to help create an environment feasible for a better Delhi," added the Chief Minister. Delhi, where seven parliamentary seats are at stake, goes to poll on May 12 in the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.