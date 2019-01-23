PriyankaGandhi figures as top Worldwide trend after official entry in politics

Soon after Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as General Secretary of Congress for Uttar Pradesh East region, her name featured on top of the worldwide trends on Twitter.

While #PriyankaGandhi was on the number 1 position in the Worldwide trends as of 2:30 PM other related phrases namely AICC General, Priyanka Vadra and Congress General were trending on 14, 15 and 18 positions respectively in the Worldwide trend.

The trends were fuelled by a large number of individuals and organisations twitting on the topic.

Simultaneously in India, the Twitter space was largely dominated by the topics related to the news of Priyanka Gandhi’s official entry into politics with 11 out of 15 top trends being on the news. #PriyankaGandhi, #PriyankaInPolitics, #PriyankaEntersPolitics were trending in Indian on 1st, 3rd and 5th positions respectively at around 2:50 PM. Similarly Priyanka Vadra, AICC General, Congress General, UP East, General Secretary was consecutive top trends on 6th to 10th position. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week. (ANI)