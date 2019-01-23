Priyanka's entry will strengthen Congress and oust BJP from power :Scindia

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi was inducted as general secretary to strengthen his party and oust the BJP from power.

“The aim is to strengthen the Congress party. Congress and all those parties who are similar to its ideology have the same aim of ousting BJP from power in Lok Sabha elections 2019,” said Scindia.

“Our government will work for the farmers and the youngsters,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally entered active politics formally, with the Congress on Wednesday giving her the charge of boosting the party’s fortunes in eastern Uttar Pradesh in run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The 47-year-old daughter of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister of CongressPresident Rahul Gandhi will take charge of her responsibility from February first week.(ANI)