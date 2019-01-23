Priyanka's induction will help party form next govt in UP: Rahul

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed hope that Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into the party will help the Congress form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the voters in his parliamentary constituency said, “At the Centre we (Congress) will have an alliance government, whereas in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi has been made the incharge of eastern UP, now Congress party will have its Chief Minister here”.

Rahul made the statement in the backdrop of his sister Priyanka Gandhi's induction in the Congress party as its General Secretary.

Priyanka has also been appointed as the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in run-up to Lok Sabha polls. While targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to deliver on his poll promises, Rahul said that if Congress government comes to power at centre in 2019, 50,000 jobs will be created in 24 hours. He also highlighted that in, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won the recently held assembly elections the farmers loan were waived within 10 days of party forming the government. “We will waive off the loans of farmers as we have done in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh within 10 days of coming to power,” said Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)