Pro-BJP has made Mamata 'very tense': Rajnath Singh

[India], May 10 (ANI): Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephone call, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the pro-BJP wave has her "very tense."

"In Bengal, the pro-BJP wave has left TMC's Mamata very tense. She has become so upset that she did not even pick up the telephone call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during cyclone Fani ," Singh said while addressing an election rally here.

The extremely severe cyclone 'Fani' hit Odisha coast on May 3 and claimed the lives of 41 people while causing extensive damage to property and crops.

"When cyclone arrived in West Bengal, I called 'didi' again and again, but because of her ego, she didn't think it was appropriate to talk to the Prime Minister. The central government wanted to talk with the officers here and help the state, but 'didi' refused to even hold that meeting," Modi had said.

The Home Minister alleged that opposition parties were using abusive language for the prime minister which is not appropriate.

"Many opposition parties are abusing the Prime Minister. The President and the Prime Minister, no matter which political party they belong to, they are not individuals but are institutions. It is the responsibility of the citizen to protect the dignity of institutions... Some call the Prime Minister 'chowkidar chor hai' and some refer him as arrogant, Duryodhan, terrorist," Singh said.

"I have never used abusive language for any Chief Minister or Prime Minister. Do you think it is right? People should take revenge with their vote in a democracy so that no one can dare to abuse Prime Minister or President," he said.

West Bengal will witness polling in 8 parliamentary constituencies on May 12 and in 9 constituencies in the last phase. (ANI)